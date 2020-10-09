Tim Marshall’s “Prisoners of Geography” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of British author Tim Marshall’s book “Prisoners of Geography, Ten Maps That Explain Everything about the World” has recently been published by Markaz Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Marjan Rezai.

In this New York Times bestseller, an award-winning journalist uses ten maps of crucial regions to explain the geo-political strategies of the world powers.

“Maps have a mysterious hold over us. Whether ancient, crumbling parchments or generated by Google, maps tell us things we want to know, not only about our current location or where we are going but about the world in general. And yet, when it comes to geo-politics, much of what we are told is generated by analysts and other experts who have neglected to refer to a map of the place in question,” the book says.

All leaders of nations are constrained by geography. In “one of the best books about geopolitics” (The Evening Standard), now updated to include 2016 geopolitical developments, journalist Tim Marshall examines Russia, China, the U.S., Latin America, Africa, Europe, Japan, Korea, and Greenland and the Arctic, their weather, seas, mountains, rivers, deserts and borders, to provide a context often missing from our political reportage: how the physical characteristics of these countries affect their strengths and vulnerabilities and the decisions made by their leaders.

Offering “a fresh way of looking at maps” to the readers, Marshall explains the complex geo-political strategies that shape the globe.

Why was the U.S. destined to become a global superpower? Why is Tibet destined to lose its autonomy? Why will Europe never be united? The answers are geographical. In an ever more complex, chaotic and interlinked world, “Prisoners of Geography” is a concise and useful primer on geopolitics and a critical guide to one of the major determining factors in world affairs.

Tim Marshall is a leading authority on foreign affairs with more than 30 years of reporting experience. He was a diplomatic editor at Sky News. He has reported from 40 countries and covered conflicts in Croatia, Bosnia, Macedonia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. He is the author of five books including the no.1 Sunday Times bestseller “Prisoners of Geography”, “Worth Dying For: The Power and Politics of Flags” and “Divided: Why We’re Living in Age of Walls”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of British author Tim Marshall’s “Prisoners of Geography, Ten Maps That Explain Everything about the World”.

