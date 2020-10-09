Ilam province exports over $1m of handicrafts to Iraq

TEHRAN - Various handicraft products worth around $1.1 million have been exported to Iraq through the Mehran border, western Ilam province, during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20).

In addition to kilim, which is the most prominent handicraft of this province, wooden handicrafts, pottery, ceramics, traditional glassware, and traditional blankets called zilou, woolen rugs called Jajim, copper products, and felt were the main items exported to the neighboring country, provincial tourism chief Abdelmalek Shanbezadeh said.

AFM/MG