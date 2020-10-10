Rouhani, Putin hold talks on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday talked on the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other subjects.

During the phone conversation, Putin informed Rouhani about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the region, IRNA reported.

Rouhani expressed concern over the presence of some terrorist groups in the conflict, stressing that the presence of the terrorists could be dangerous both for Iran and Russia as well as for the entire region.

Clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on September 27, which led to the killing and injury of dozens on both sides. The two countries are fighting over a breakaway that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by local ethnic Armenians who are backed by Yerevan.

The breakaway of Nagorno-Karabakh has long been a source of conflict between Baku and Yerevan since the early years of the 1990s when the two sides fought a years-long war over the disputed region that led to the Armenian forces declaring independence from Azerbaijan and also occupying parts of Azerbaijani territories surrounding the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh.

The two sides have agreed to a ceasefire starting on Saturday to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced.

However, each side has since accused the other of breaking the agreement. Armenia and Azerbaijan also accused each other of bombarding civilian areas ahead of the ceasefire.

The talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia were held in Moscow and were the first diplomatic contact between them since September 27.

More than 300 people have died and thousands been displaced since the latest violence broke out.

President Rouhani expressed support for the ceasefire and called for more talks to resolve the long-running conflict.

He said Iran does not consider war to be the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any kind of help for the resolution of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict through negotiation based on legal and international regulations, and respecting the territorial integrity of countries,” he said.

The president stated that the conflict between the two neighboring countries is very bitter and worrying, adding, “The possible intervention of some third-party countries in this conflict will expand and prolong the crisis, and we do not see it in the interest of regional countries.”

During the conversation, the two presidents also considered the developments around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal – and noted the importance of preserving the international agreement, which is essential for international security.

Rouhani and Putin further discussed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. They emphasized problems related to tackling the coronavirus pandemic, paying particular attention to the prospects of interaction regarding the Russian-produced Sputnik V vaccine.

