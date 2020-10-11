Russian museum considers lending arts for another Tehran show after four decades

TEHRAN- Pavel Borisovich Lurje, the director of the Oriental Department of Russia’s State Hermitage Museum, has said that the museum considers holding joint exhibitions of the works related to Iranian and Central Asian culture and history after almost 40 years at the National Museum of Iran.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s National Museum director Jebrael Nokandeh while visiting the museum on Saturday.

Lurje also expressed hope that the Russian museum will host exhibitions of works and relics being kept in Iran’s National Museum in the near future.

Referring to the long history of collaboration between the two museums and joint exhibitions held in the 1970s, Nokandeh expressed his happiness that the two museums intend to deepen ties after a long time.

Last week, Lurje toured the north-central Iranian province of Semnan during a three-day trip, calling it one of the most important provinces of Iran in terms of history and archeology.



ABU/MG

