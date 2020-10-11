Self-sufficiency ‘our main option’ against enemies: Iran’s defense chief

TEHRAN — Defense Minister Amir Hatami has said the main option on Iran’s table in the face enemies is becoming self-sufficient.

“Today, the main option on our table with regard to the enemies, who do the most vile and evil acts against the Iranian nation, is doing activities in the fields of jihad and self-sufficiency,” Brigadier General Hatami said on Sunday.

“The Iranian nation will not forget such hostilities and these hostile measures will remain in our [memory], because they cruelly pursued economic terrorism against our nation,” he added.

MH/PA