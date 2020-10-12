Buffi Neal’s “Wonderfully Dysfunctional” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Wonderfully Dysfunctional: It Must be Genetic” by Buffi Neal has recently been published by Khazeh Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Bahareh Qassempur.

The book narrates the true story of a gypsy mother and a father who refused to leave his first wife; a brother who slept under the coffee table and a sister who was kidnapped; a cheating minister, a missing uncle and a feisty red-headed grandmother who was longing to leave it all.

“I always knew my family was unusual, but I was lucky enough to have escaped that gene. Or was I? In a nursing home, seated next to my dying grandmother, I looked around at my family and it occurred to me that I fit right in with dirty sneakers and two ex-husbands. Maybe it really is genetic; maybe I never had a chance. With the help of my siblings, I began a journey of self-discovery as we recalled stories of our youth including juicy family secrets, inappropriate practical jokes and betrayal. On a journey to find normal, I found myself instead,” reads part of the book.

Neal is a free-spirited mother of two living in a small town in central New Jersey. She earned her Master of Computer Science from Lehigh University and holds a degree in Mathematics and Physics.

Neal is the second oldest of five children. Growing up without designer clothes, heat or even toilet paper gave her inner strength and perseverance. She worked her way through college cleaning houses, was awarded an academic scholarship, and went on to become CEO of a successful business. She loves the beach and loves to write.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Buffi Neal’s book “Wonderfully Dysfunctional: It Must be Genetic”.

