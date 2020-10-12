Rouhani congratulates Spanish leaders on National Day

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Spain, congratulating them on the National Day of their country.

In these messages, Rouhani expressed hope that with joint efforts, Iran and Spain would deepen their friendly ties, remove the barriers of boosting ties in all fields, and expand their international cooperation.

October 12 is Spain’s National Day during which the country commemorates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus's first arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492.

In the congratulatory message to King Felipe VI of Spain, President Rouhani said Tehran and Madrid have a close and historical relationship that will support the friendship of the two nations and strengthen common ties in the future, according to a statement published by the presidential website.

Rouhani also sent another message to the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, underlining the constructive ties between Tehran and Madrid.

“Constructive interaction and development of relations with the friendly country of Spain, as one of the important countries in the European Union, based on mutual respect and interests have been one of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s priorities over the years,” Rouhani stated.

Rouhani has also wished the king and president of the government of Spain health and success, and the people of the country prosperity and felicity.

SM/PA