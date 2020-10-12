“Machines Like Me” available for Persian readers 

TEHRAN – British writer Ian McEwan’s 15th novel “Machines Like Me” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Ashkan Daneshmand is the translator of the book published by the Nimaj publishing house.

The story of the 2019 novel occurs in an alternative 1980s London. Britain has lost the Falklands war, Margaret Thatcher battles Tony Benn for power and Alan Turing achieves a breakthrough in artificial intelligence. In a world not quite like this one, two lovers will be tested beyond their understanding.

Charlie, drifting through life and dodging full-time employment, is in love with Miranda, a bright student who lives with a terrible secret. When Charlie comes into money, he buys Adam, one from the first batch of synthetic humans. With Miranda’s assistance, he co-designs Adam’s personality. This near-perfect human is handsome, strong and clever – a love triangle soon forms. These three beings will confront a profound moral dilemma.

McEwan’s subversive and entertaining new novel poses fundamental questions: what makes us human? Our outward deeds or our inner lives? Could a machine understand the human heart? This provocative and thrilling tale warns of the power to invent things beyond our control.

McEwan studied at the University of Sussex, where he received a BA degree in English Literature in 1970 and later received his MA degree in English Literature at the University of East Anglia.

McEwan’s works have earned him worldwide critical acclaim. He won the Somerset Maugham Award in 1976 for his first collection of short stories “First Love, Last Rites”.

Photo: A poster the Persian translation of British writer Ian McEwan’s novel “Machines Like Me”.

