Funeral to be held for eight martyrs of Syrian war

TEHRAN — Iran is scheduled to hold funeral services for eight fallen soldiers who lost their lives defending the people of Syria against Takfiri terrorists.

According to Tasnim, the funeral ceremonies for the eight martyrs will be held separately in the cities of Babol, Amol, Ghaemshahr, Fereydoonkenar, Karaj, Andimeshk, and Qazvin.

The martyrs’ bodies were discovered in an operation to find the remains of the victims of the war in the Syrian village of Khan Tuman.

“The martyrs of Khan Tuman prevented Daesh (ISIS) from coming close to Iran’s borders,” Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of the Expediency Council, said on Tuesday.

