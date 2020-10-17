Abdullah Abdullah set to visit Tehran on Sunday

TEHRAN — Chairman of Afghan Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday.

During his visit, Abdullah is set to meet with President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to ISNA, Zarif and Abdullah are slated to discuss the latest developments surrounding peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Abdullah has already visited Pakistan and India in efforts to win support for intra-Afghan talks.

The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar’s capital Doha to end decades of war in which tens of thousands have been killed.

Iran has strongly supported talks between the government and the Taliban without foreign interference. Zarif has appointed an envoy for the purpose.

MH/PA