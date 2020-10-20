Iran comprehensively supports Afghan-led peace process: Abdullah

TEHRAN – Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, has said that during his visit to Tehran, he received comprehensive support from Iran for an Afghan-led peace process.

“The leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the success of peace in Afghanistan to be in the interest of the region and the world and they comprehensively support a peace process that is led and managed by Afghanistan,” Abdullah was quoted by the Fars news agency as saying on Tuesday.

Heading a high-level delegation, Abdullah arrived in Tehran on Sunday for talks over a variety of issues including the Afghan peace process, intra-Afghan talks in Doha, and issues of mutual interest.

During his two-day visit, the chief Afghan peace negotiator held meetings with several Iranian officials including the president, foreign minister, Parliament speaker, energy minister, and secretary of Supreme National Security Council.

Abdullah appreciated Iran’s support for the Afghan peace process and the continuation of cooperation between Tehran and Kabul. He said Iran and Afghanistan enjoy good relations, adding that Tehran’s support for the Afghan-led peace process is important.

The chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation pointed out that Iran’s emphasis on the success of an Afghan-led peace process was outstanding.

After his meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Abdullah said he exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, intra-Afghan talks in Doha, and bilateral issues of interest.

“Stressing brotherly bonds between our two countries, I thanked the government of Iran for the invitation, its continued principled position on Afghan peace efforts & reiterated that peace & stability in Afghanistan amounts to peace & stability in the region and beyond,” Abdullah said in a tweet on Sunday.

For his part, Zarif assured Abdullah of Iran’s continued support for the peace process, underlining that the process should be managed by Afghanistan and lead to stability and an inclusive outcome.

Also on Sunday, Abdullah held another meeting with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian Parliament’s speaker. Abdullah described the meeting as “constructive.”

“Had a constructive meeting with HE Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament of I.R. of Iran. We discussed the Afghan peace process, & developments in Doha talks. HE Ghalibaf assured us of Majlis’s support for a lasting peace in Afghanistan,” tweeted Abdullah.

For his part, the Speaker said ensuring Iran’s share of the Hirmand River’s waters and launching joint markets in border areas were two priorities that he discussed with Abdullah.

On Monday, Abdullah held a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani and discussed the peace process in his country.

Abdullah tweeted, “Pleased to meet HE Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We exchanged views on Afghan peace process, talks in Doha & bilateral relations. I thanked HE, & I. R. of Iran for their principled & continued support to AFG & the peace process.”

During the meeting, Rouhani expressed hope that lasting peace and security will be established in Afghanistan and that the people of this country will live in peace, according to the Iranian president’s website.

The president noted, “It is important that the people of Afghanistan achieve a real peace after years of war and conflict to maintain their achievements, and the solution to this problem is political talks and intra-Afghan negotiations.”

Rouhani pointed out that the U.S. intervention and presence, as an aggressor in Afghanistan, was not in line with the will and opinion of the people of this country, adding, “The U.S. government, which has failed in its policies in the region and the world, seeks its own electoral interest from peace talks in Afghanistan.”

Rouhani also said the Khaf-Herat railway will be inaugurated in the coming days, noting that the connection of the Iranian and Afghan railways would strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness to connect the gas and oil pipelines to Afghanistan, adding that Iran has “always stood by the people of Afghanistan, we will continue to support this country in all aspects and ethnic groups and peace groups, and we hope to see lasting security in this country.”

Abdullah said he held good meetings with the Iranian officials and he will “send the message of Iranian support to Kabul.”

