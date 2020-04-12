Zarif highlights necessity of unity among Afghan groups

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has highlighted the necessity of unity among various Afghan groups.

In a phone conversation with Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, on Sunday, Zarif also attached great importance to stability in Afghanistan.

Also, in separate phone conversations with Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah on April 7, Zarif expressed Tehran’s support for the peace process in Afghanistan.

Zarif emphasized that the political structure based on the constitution has provided the pivots for peace and national reconciliation in Afghanistan, and reaffirmed Iran’s support for the peace process with the participation of all Afgan political groups within the framework of the constitution, the Foreign Ministry reported.

The Iranian and Afghan officials discussed issues of mutual interest, the latest political conditions in Afghanistan, the disputes that have arisen after the recent presidential election in the country, the peace negotiations, the intra-Afghan talks, and bilateral cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

Ghani and Abdullah expressed gratitude to Iran for its support, and welcomed Tehran's expression of readiness to contribute to the settlement of Afghanistan’s political problems.

NA/PA