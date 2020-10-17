“Simple Machines” working at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – British scholar Felicia Law’s “Simple Machines: Stone Age Science” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

The Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults is the publisher of the book translated by Ali Khakbazan.

In this book, Leo teaches his cat Pallas all about simple machines by applying his knowledge of science to their Stone Age world. Engaging illustrations and stories provide a fun introduction to science concepts, including wheels and axles, levers, pulleys, wedges, screws and more. Information boxes accompany each story to explore real applications of simple machines in the natural and designed world.

The original book was published in 2015 with contributions from Gerry Bailey and Mike Phillips.

Children’s author and international publisher Law is the managing director of Allegra Publishing, an established and vibrant children’s publishing company located in London.

She is the author of 175 children’s books, which have been published by a range of prestigious publishers worldwide, including Penguin Books, Harper Collins, Octopus, Andre Deutsch, Hodder and Stoughton, Kingfisher, Hamlyn, E.J. Arnold and U.S. based World Book Encyclopedia.

Additionally, she has spent over 20 years heading up children s publishing companies and divisions worldwide, having served as an editorial director and publisher in U.S., European, Arab and Chinese owned companies based both overseas and in the UK.

Law is also a qualified teacher who founded a flourishing and highly reputable school in London where she served as headteacher for 7 years.

Subsequently, she established a children’s bookstore in London. Her market knowledge and track record in education and in writing, creating and marketing successful educational programs lies behind the success of Allegra Publishing’s dynamic and innovative publishing profile.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of British scholar Felicia Law’s “Simple Machines: Stone Age Science”.

