Twice-postponed exhibit “Momayyez: Art as a Profession” to go online next week

TEHRAN – The Iranian Graphic Designers Society will open its twice-postponed exhibition “Momayyez: Art as a Profession” virtually on Friday.

The society first planned to organize the showcase as a tribute to top Iranian graphic designer Morteza Momayyez during Iran’s Graphic Design Week, which begins every year on April 27 concurrent with World Design Day.

Due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country, the weeklong festival was postponed until September. However, as the critical situation continued, the exhibition was postponed again indefinitely.

The society’s decision to pay tribute to Momayyez, who is considered to be the father of modern graphic art in Iran, refers to the International Council of Design’s decision to select the theme “Be Professional!” for World Design Day 2020.

An opening ceremony will be held with a limited number of guests at the Iranian Museum of Graphic Design in Tehran, which will stream live on Instagram, curator Onish Aminollahi said in a press release on Sunday.

The exhibition will showcase over 70 designs by over 70 artists. In addition, the exhibit will display works by a number of the overseas graphic designers whose works previously were on display in an exhibition organized by the Momayyez Foundation.

The overseas artists include Alain Le Quernec, Alex Jordan, Armando Milani, Dimitris Arvanitis, Guy Schockaert, Leonardo Sonnoli, Linda Fu, Milton Glaser, Mimmo Castellano, Niklaus Troxler, Paula Scher, Sadik Karamustafa, Seymour Chwast, Shigeo Fukuda, Ug Sato and Uwe Loesch.

The exhibition will run for two months at the Iranian Museum of Graphic Design.

In a statement previously published, the selecting committee for the week wrote, “As history confirms, Morteza Momayyez is a powerful symbol of professionalism in graphic design and tribute to him is homage to a professional life.”

“Finding examples of professionalism and a new approach to Morteza Momayyez is really pleasant, however, it is difficult to express it through designs.”

Momayyez died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 70.



The theme “Be Professional!” is a reflection on the designer’s role, not only in designing, but in their greater responsibilities towards humanity, the planet and culture, ico-D wrote in its statement for World Design Day 2020.

“If we consider ourselves professionals, then we must adhere to a set of commonly held principles that we are not willing to compromise. If we consider ourselves professionals then we must consider the impact of our work on more than the client and the individual end-user. We are accountable for the social, cultural and environmental costs of our professional actions,” the council stated.



Photo: A poster for the exhibition “Momayyez: Art as a Profession”.

MMS/YAW

