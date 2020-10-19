Sguardi Altrove Film Festival to screen movies from Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Believe”, “Elders” and “The American Bull” will be competing in the Sguardi Altrove Film Festival, an Italian women’s festival.

“Believe” directed by Parnia Kazemipur tells the story of Bahman, an 8-year-old boy who lives with his strict, neurotic mother in a small village. When the local school closes due to low enrollment, Bahman is forced to cross the river every day to reach the new school. However, he has to face his greatest fear: that of not knowing how to swim.

This movie will be competing in the New Look section of the festival, which will take place in Milan from October 23 to 31.

“Elders” is about an elderly man who tries to escape from a retirement home. But after various vicissitudes, he finds the desire to return to live there. Co-directed by Parisa Sedai-Azar and Ramin Farzaneh, the film won the award for best film at the Baku International Short Film Festival in 2019.

The story of “The American Bull” directed by Fatemeh Tusi is set in a village between Iran and Iraq, where a group of inhabitants are involved in animal husbandry. Saheb, the adolescent owner of the only American bull, is very dependent on his bull and makes a living by making it available for breeding.

The short film was crowned best at the 33th International du Film Amateur de Kelibia in Tunisia in 2019.

“Elders” and “The American Bull” will be screened in the Glances (S) Confined section dedicated to films made by young international filmmakers who propose, with small films but great stories, a fresh and new to the world.

The Sguardi Altrove Film Festival celebrates its 27th edition with a high-impact program, full of screenings, meetings and appointments, to reflect together on current issues, and in particular on the female world, investigated through the gaze of women.

Photo: A poster for “The American Bull” by Fatemeh Tusi.

MMS/YAW

