‘Shameful’: Palestinians slam UAE delegation visit to Israel

The arrival of a United Arab Emirates delegation in Israel has been slammed as “shameful” by Palestinian officials.

The delegation – UAE’s first official visit to Israel – was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Finance Minister Israel Katz at Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday, al Jazeera reported.

The five-hour visit would be restricted to the airport near Tel Aviv, due to coronavirus concerns, Israeli organisers said, and it comes after the two countries signed an agreement at the White House to normalise ties last month.