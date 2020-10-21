Coal extraction stands at 911,600 tons in 6 month

TEHRAN - Some 911,600 tons of crude coal was extracted in Iran during the six-month period from March 20 to August 21, from which 350,000 tons of coal concentrate was produced, IRNA reported citing the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Based on IMIDRO data, the mentioned amount of coal was produced in Central Alborz Province and Tabas County, in South Khorasan Province.

The production of coal concentrate reached 349,698 tons during the said time span.

The highest amount of coal concentrate production was done during the third Iranian calendar month of Khordad (May 21-June 20) in which the output stood at 69,665 tons.

According to IMIDRO data, a total of 1,585,531 tons of crude coal was extracted in the last Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19), from which 664,568 tons of coal concentrate was produced and the total amount of concentrate sent to steel production units reached 700,558 tons.

Iran extracted 1,749,599 tons of coal during the Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019). And the coal concentrate production in the mentioned year stood at 732,050 tons.

Due to the special conditions of coal mines in Iran, these mines are subject to tax exemption and any miners who need mining machinery can use the facility and tax exemption in this sector to import their necessary machinery.

EF/MA