Online exhibition to display photos on Uraman rural landscape

TEHRAN- The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO will hold an online exhibition on its official Instagram page on Friday, displaying photos on Uraman rural landscape in western Kordestan province which is a candidate for becoming a World Heritage site in 2021.

Entitled 'Uraman: Fringing the Skies', the exhibition aims at acquainting the audience with the ancient architecture, rituals, as well as everyday life in Uraman.

A total of 70 pictures selected from the works of 35 landscape, nature, portrait, and press photographers will be showcased at the exhibit.

Iran submitted the UN body a dossier for the Uraman cultural landscape in 2019. Some eighty experts in various fields compiled and developed the dossier in terms of anthropology, archeology and history, natural sciences, architecture, historical documents, and other related fields.

As the cultural landscape covers 300 villages and in terms of architecture and landscape, it is one of the most beautiful and presentable heritages in the world, the dossier is really important to Iranians, tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said earlier this month.

Back in September, Hessam Mahdi, the representative of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) visited the western province of Kermanshah to assess the possible inscription of the cultural heritage site on the UNESCO list.

Pouya Talebnia, the director of the cultural landscape, announced that the visit of the UNESCO assessor will be the last step for reviewing the status of Uraman rural landscape for the World Heritage list.



