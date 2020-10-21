Martyr Hojaji’s tomb can help promote war tourism 

TEHRAN-The tomb of Mohsen Hojaji, an Iranian soldier who was brutally martyred by Daesh (ISIS) forces in Syria in 2017, is a privilege for the city of Najafabad and can promote war tourism in the region, the deputy tourism minister, Vali Teymouri, has said.

Hojaji, whose name has become synonymous with bravery and struggle against savage terrorism, was captured by Daesh forces near Al-Tanf in southeast Syria on August 7, 2017, and was beheaded two days later.

Boosting tourism infrastructure such as restoration of historical buildings and construction of recreation centers have promoted Najafabad as a top tourist destination near the popular city of Isfahan, ISNA quoted Teymouri as saying on Wednesday.

Najafabad was built during the Safavid-era (1501–1736). The city is famous for its historical dovecotes and the Sheikh Bahai fort with seven dovecotes is one of the city’s popular tourist attractions.

War tourism is a kind of recreational travel to active or former war zones for purposes of sightseeing or historical study.

ABU/MG