Chocolates, sweets, cereal products export rises 12% in H1

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s export of chocolates, sweets, and cereal products has increased 12 percent during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), from the same period of time in the past year, according to an official with the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Mahmoud Bazari, the director-general of TPO’s office of agricultural products and processing industries, said that the export of the mentioned products also experienced 18-percent growth in terms of weight during the mentioned time span.

He mentioned Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the major export destinations of these products, and said that Iranian brands are present in different countries and their shares in the regional and international markets are noticeable.

MA/MA