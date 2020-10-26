Tehran marks UN Day, calls for action against unilateralism

TEHRAN – Iran has marked the 75th anniversary of the formation of the United Nations, saying the UN Day is a reminder that the world has to reject unilateralism and coercion.

The United Nations officially came into existence on October 24, 1945.

In 1947, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 24 the anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations, as which “shall be devoted to making known to the people of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for” its work.

In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a further resolution (United Nations Resolution 2782) declaring that United Nations Day shall be an international observance or international holiday and recommended that it should be observed as a public holiday by United Nations member states.

“75yrs ago the UN was born w/ a shared vision of building a better world based on multilateralism & cooperation,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet on Saturday.

“#Iran as a founding member has a proven record of commitment to the goals of the Charter. #UNDay is a reminder that the world has to reject unilateralism & coercion,” the ministry added.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump came to power almost four years ago, he has pushed the United States toward unilateralism. The Trump administration has withdrew from a number of key international treaties, including the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The U.S. then tried to force Iran to renegotiate a new deal through imposing illegal sanctions on Tehran.

