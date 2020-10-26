Qajar-era mansion undergoes restoration

TEHRAN – The mirrorwork, tilework, and interior decorations of parts of the Qajar-era (1789–1925) Mofakham historical-cultural complex in Bojnoord, the northeastern province of North Khorasan, has undergone some rehabilitation works.

A budget of 4.9 billion rials (about $117,000) has been allocated to the project, deputy provincial tourism chief Ali Mostofian said on Monday.

The mansion was built in 1921 by Mohammad Khan Shadloo, also known as Sardar Mofakham, to live in along with his family.

The complex has different sections including the mirror house, the mansion, the pavilion, and the hoz khaneh, all of which are located in Mofakham Garden with an area of several hectares.

The complex, which was restored and turned into an anthropology museum in 1991, has been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

Though North Khorasan province may not be the first choice of travelers, its tourism is getting momentum.

According to the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, 1200 historical structures have been identified, of which 655 properties have been inscribed on the National Heritage list so far.



