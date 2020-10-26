Divine Commander Theater Festival unveils official lineup

TEHRAN – Twelve plays will be performed during the 2nd Divine Commander Theater Festival as the organizers announced the official lineup on Monday.

The festival was established after the assassination of Commander Qassem Soleimani during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3 in memory of the chief of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

“When the Muscles Turn to Stone” by writer and director Kianush Ahmadi is among the entries picked by a selecting committee that is composed of Shahram Ahmadzadeh, Mehdi Nasiri and Maziar Rashid-Salehi.

“Carnelian” by Shahram Soltani is another highlight of the lineup, and director Morteza Asadimaram will stage “Standing like a Cypress to Watch the Sun” written by Hashem Purmohammadi.

“Dragunov” written by Zeinab Zavalan will be directed by Doosti Irani, and director Mohammad-Hamed Esmaeilpur will stage “Tiny Little Birds” written by Govan-Mehr Esmaeilpur.

“1:20 AM” by Pejman Shahverdi, “Soldier” by Mohammad-Hossein Nazari, “Cold Breathe” by Mohammad Qasemi and “January 3” have also been selected.

The lineup also includes “The Sociology of Death” by Asghar Garusi, “Wave” by Sajjad Mansuri and “An Appointment in Damascus” by Nasser Hajibaqeri.

The 2nd edition of the festival will take place in the southern Iranian city of Kerman, Commander Soleimani’s hometown, from December 21 to 26.

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Theater and the Revayat Foundation are the main organizers of the event.

Photo: A poster for the 2nd Divine Commander Theater Festival.

