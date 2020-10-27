Whistleblowing is not necessarily fighting corruption, says Judiciary chief

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has highlighted the need to fight corruption, saying that whistleblowing without presenting any evidence should not be regarded as part of the country’s fight against corruption.

“Some people whistle-blow under the guise of fighting corruption without proper evidence, but not every piece of news is correct and it should be investigated beforehand,” Raisi said in remarks on Monday.

“Whistleblowing and revealing corruption is not per se fighting against corruption,” he emphasized.

He also invited people who have evidence about any individual’s corruption to hand out their evidence to the Judiciary.

Under the chairmanship of Ebrahim Raisi, the Judiciary has launched a campaign against financial corruption.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has permitted the Judiciary to take special measures in order to confront economic corruption and called for “swift and just” legal action against financial crimes.

The Leader has described the “outright and unequivocal” approach toward economic corruption as one of the Judiciary’s major duties, stressing that confronting the corrupt must be decisive and effective.

Ayatollah Khamenei has also said that the campaign against corruption is at its height and it must continue.

“Without connivance, fight against corruption, which is at its height, must continue based on law, justice and without aggression and wrong against the innocent people,” the Leader said in June.

Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has also voiced his forces’ readiness to help the Judiciary in ensuring security, fighting corruption, and punishing criminals.

In a message to Raisi in June, Major General Hossein Salami lauded the top judge for launching a battle against corruption and said such efforts have built public trust in the establishment’s resolve to defend the oppressed.

The IRGC is fully prepared for cooperation with the Judiciary in ensuring public health and security, promoting justice and fighting corruption, Salami said.

MH/PA