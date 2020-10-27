Wooden doors, stone mihrabs, busts added to National Heritage list

TEHRAN- Fifty-five moveable properties in Tehran province have recently been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism announced the inscription on Tuesday in a letter to the governor-general of the province, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

Carved wooden doors, stone mihrabs, a semicircular niche in the wall of a mosque that points out the qibla - the direction of the Kaaba in Mecca, and several busts and statues are among the properties added to the National Heritage list.

The list also includes clay and glass utensils, gold earrings, and bas reliefs, some of which discovered in other province’s historical sites but are being kept in the capital’s museums.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray.

Ray, in which signs of settlement dates from 6000 BC, is often considered to be Tehran’s predecessor. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

ABU/MG



