Army official inspects northern borders, assures people of no imminent threat 

TEHRAN - The chief of the Army Ground Forces warned on Thursday that enemies would be given no breathing space near Iran’s borders.

Kioumars Heidari also said there was no immediate threat to border areas amid the ongoing war between the Republic of Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The brigadier general made the remarks as he inspected East Azarbaijan Province’s Khoda-Afarin County in northern Iran that has played an unwilling host to some stray bullets from flare-up between the two former Soviet republics.

“The enemy must know that we will give [it] no breathing room near Iran’s borders,” Heidari told reporters, according to Press TV.

Prior to the visit by General Heidari, the commander of the IRGC Force and Army chief Abdolrahim Mousavi had visited the border areas near the conflict zone.

Despite shuttle diplomacy, Iran has warned that it would not tolerate even accidental violation of its border security.

Despite the war between the two former Soviet Republics and sporadic security problems in Iran’s northwestern and southeastern borders, Heydari assured that national borders were not under any threat.

“The people of Iran enjoy complete security thanks to the alertness of the Armed Forces.”

Iran has started shuttle diplomacy to bring the bloody war between Azerbaijan and Armenia to an end.

“We had very intensive and fruitful talks in Baku and Moscow, and we are going to hold talks with the Armenian authorities all about finding a solution for peace,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said.

“Now is a very sensitive time, and a decision must be made as soon as possible to establish peace and a path to peace must be opened,” Araqchi insisted.

He added, “The death toll is rising and this is regrettable. Attacks on civilians are not acceptable at all. We believe that the path should be opened for peace as soon as possible, and the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran can open this path.”

