Italy’s Medfilm to honor Babak Karimi with lifetime achievement award 

TEHRAN – The Medfilm Festival in the Italian capital of Rome will be honoring the Italy-based Iranian actor Babak Karimi, known for his roles in Asghar Farhadi’s “Separation” and Shahram Mokri’s “Careless Crime”, with a lifetime achievement award this year.

Karimi will also take part in a masterclass in collaboration with the Italian Institute for Oriental Studies of the Sapienza University set for November 13.

Mokri’s “Careless Crime” along with a number of movies from different countries will be competing in the official section of the event.

The selection includes “Lift Like a Girl” by Mayye Zayed from Egypt “Last Days of Spring” by Isabel Lamberti from Spain, “Ghosts” by Azra Deniz Okyay from Turkey, “Sandlines” by Francis Alys from Iraq, “A l’abordage” by Guillaume Brac from France and “Mon Amour” by Tarzan and Arab Nasser from Palestine.

“Careless Crime” won the best original screenplay of the Venice festival in September.

“Careless Crime” goes back to forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, when protestors set fire to movie theaters as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theater was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn down a cinema. Their intended target is a theater showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile.

The film also won the Silver Hugo of the jury at the Chicago International Film Festival.

Due to the pandemic, all the films will be available on the MYmovies platform from November 9 to November 15 under President Ginella Vocca.

Photo: Babak Karimi acts in a scene from “Careless Crime”.

