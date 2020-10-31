Viktor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist Viktor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning” has recently been published by the Sang Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Maryam Hosseinnejad.

The book contains Frankl’s memoirs with descriptions of life in the Nazi death camps and the lessons for spiritual survival.

Between 1942 and 1945, Frankl labored in four different camps, including Auschwitz, while his parents, brother and pregnant wife perished.

Based on his own experience and the experiences of others he treated later in his practice, Frankl argues that man cannot avoid suffering but he/she can choose how to cope with it, find meaning in it, and move forward with renewed purpose.

Frankl’s theory, known as logotherapy from the Greek word logos (“meaning”), holds that our primary drive in life is not pleasure, as Freud maintained, but the discovery and pursuit of what we personally find meaningful.

At the time of Frankl’s death in 1997, “Man’s Search for Meaning” had sold more than 10 million copies in twenty-four languages. A 1991 reader survey for the Library of Congress that asked readers to name a “book that made a difference in your life” found “Man’s Search for Meaning” among the ten most influential books in America.

Frankl developed the psychological approach known as logotherapy, widely recognized as the “third school” of Viennese psychotherapy, after the “first school” of Sigmund Freud and the “second school” of Alfred Adler.

The basis of Frankl’s theory was that the primary motivation of an individual is the search for meaning in life and that the primary purpose of psychotherapy should be to help the individual find that meaning.

His twenty-nine books have been translated into twenty-one languages.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Viktor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning”.

