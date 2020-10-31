Pakistan PM says cannot force dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN – In an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel published on Friday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he cannot “force” dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iran is fierce critic of the Saudi-led war on Yemen and has urged the Riyadh rulers to end the war on the fellow Arab country.

“When I came to power, I immediately offered to mediate in Yemen. Such a colossal human rights disaster is going on there. I spoke to Iran and then I spoke with Mohammad bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. But you can´t force anybody to agree on peace talks if they don´t want to,” Khan said when he was asked have you seen any progress in mediation efforts.

The United Nations has described human suffering in Yemen as the worst in modern history. A large percentage of the population are facing starvation.

Since Saudi Arabia launched war on Yemen in March 2015, Iran put forward a four-point plan for ceasing the war. However, the Saudi kingdom did not heed it. Iran called for an inclusive government in Yemen.

The new leadership in Saudi Arabia has been pursuing a hostile policy against Iran since King Abdullah died.



Saudi Arabia along with Israel were also influential in prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to ditch the 2015 nuclear deal and impose sanctions against Iran. Riyadh has welcomed every anti-Iran move by the Trump administration.

Despite all these hostile moves, Iran has said it is open to dialogue with Saudi Arabia.



The Pakistan prime minister also said a direct war between Iran and Saudi Arabia would be a “disaster” which will affect the entire world.



“It would be a disaster. It would be devastating for countries all over the world, especially the poor, and the price of oil would shoot up,” Khan warned.

PA/PA

