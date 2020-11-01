“Slaughterhouse”, “Bandar Band” to compete in Hong Kong Asian filmfest 

TEHRAN – “The Slaughterhouse” and “Bandar Band”, two films by Iranian filmmakers, will be competing in the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival running from November 3 to 22.

“The Slaughterhouse” directed by Abbas Amini tells the story of Amir, who has recently been released from jail and finds himself in a difficult situation when his father, who works at a slaughterhouse, calls him to help him cover up a crime which has happened there.

The movie won the Kim Jiseok Award at the 25th Busan International Film Festival on Friday.

“Bandar Band” by Manijeh Hekmat is about some Iranian women singers who are going to enter an unofficial competition in a coffee shop in Tehran.

Pregnant Mahla along with the other members of Bandar Band, her husband and one of their closest friends, starts her journey to Tehran from a southern province just when they have lost all they had in a flood.

They still keep their hopes alive, however, every road they take leads to a dead-end in a flood-stricken land. They intend to go to Tehran, but they wonder if it is just another turn around a vicious circle.

This year, the festival hosts films from 16 countries, spread across its 11 sections of various sizes and themes.

Besides the regular sections, special thematic programs take the shape of Tales from the Epicentre, dedicated to stories about the crisis-stricken city of Wuhan, Bruised Youth, in which films look at how young people recover from their traumatic experiences; United, We Stand, a showcase of the power of solidarity in testing times; and, Memories and Erasure, where documentaries warn not to let go of the past even if the pain is over.

Photo: A scene from “Bandar Band” by Manijeh Hekmat.

