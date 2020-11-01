All-Iranian distillation tower installed in country's 1st biorefinery

TEHRAN – The distillation tower of Iran’s first biorefinery, completely constructed inside the country, was installed in this plant in the western Kermanshah province, Shata reported on Sunday.

According to Mohammad Nouri Amiri, the deputy head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), with a refining capacity of 1.6 million liters per day, this power plant is going to produce 200,000 liters of ethanol and other by-products on a daily basis.

All the engineering processes of constructing the distillation tower of this refinery, including the design and implementation, have been carried out by local experts, the official said.

Nouri-Amiri noted that the construction of this distillation tower by local engineers has saved the country over €1.5 million.

A biorefinery is a facility that integrates biomass conversion processes and equipment to produce fuels, power, and value-added chemicals from biomass. A biorefinery is analogous to today's petroleum refinery, which produces multiple fuels and products from petroleum.

EF/MA