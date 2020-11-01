Iranian professor receives COMSTECH 2019 award

TEHRAN – Sajjad Jafari, a faculty member of the Amirkabir University of Technology, has won the COMSTECH 2019 award in Mathematics.

COMSTECH is the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Jafari was born in 1983. He received his BSc, MSc, and Ph.D. degrees in biomedical engineering in 2005, 2008, 2013 from the biomedical engineering department, Amirkabir University of Technology. He is currently an assistant professor there (since 2013).

His research interests include nonlinear and chaotic systems and signals, and mathematical biology. Also, he also works on complex networks and collective behaviors in them, such as synchronization, Chimera states, and spiral waves.

He serves as editor in the International Journal of Bifurcation and Chaos, International Journal of Electronics and Communications, and Radioengineering. He has been one of the highly cited researchers in 2019 and 2020 according to Clarivate Analytics.

COMSTECH was established in January 1981, to increase the capability of the Muslim countries in science and technology.

The COMSTECH Executive Committee decided in its 15th meeting in 1996 to institute awards to recognize outstanding research work carried out by scientists who are citizens of and working in, OIC member states. Each award carries a certificate, shield of honor, and cash prize.

These awards are given in four basic sciences; Biology and Chemistry alternating biennially with Mathematics and Physics. Each award carries a cash prize of $5,000.

FB/MG