Leader: No change in Iran’s policy with change of president in U.S.

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced on Tuesday that Iran’s policy toward the United States will not undergo changes with a change of president in the White House.

The Leader made such a remarks as the Americans are voting today to either reelect Donald Trump or his rival candidate Joe Biden.

“Some may think that a government can benefit from submitting to the demands of the United States, but the governments that surrendered to American bullying have suffered the most and their troubles have only multiplied,” the Leader pointed out, according to Press TV.

“Iran’s policy towards the U.S. is calculated and clear and does not change with the movement of individuals,” he stressed.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the arrival or departure of political figures might have implications for others, but that Iranians “will be unconcerned and the Islamic Republic’s policy will be unaffected.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further said the main reason for America's enmity with the Islamic establishment is Iran’s opposition to oppressive policies and its refusal to recognize hegemony.

“This enmity will continue and the only way to resolve it is for the other side to lose hope in the assumption that it can inflict a major blow to the Iranian nation and government.”

'The Muslim world is alive'

The Leader also pointed to the sacrilegious caricature of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in France, saying a caricaturist has made a serious mistake but the French president expressed support for such a wrong act under the pretext of freedom of speech.

Ayatollah Khamenei said this is not just a deviation by a person, rather there is systematic organization behind such a profane act.

The Leader said it is true that somebody has been killed for showing the caricature but the French president “could express sympathy for the killing of the person” but why did this cartoon is republished in large numbers and the French government supported it?

The Leader pointed out to the outpour of anger and the protests in Muslim communities across the world against the French president’s remarks, noting the reaction is a sign that “the Muslim world is alive.”

France backed the ‘bloodthirsty wolfish Saddam’

Ayatollah Khamenei also denounced the French government for sheltering the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorists, who have the blood of thousands of Iranians on their hands.

“There is a lesson in this. Here, the French government is linking the story to human rights and freedom of expression. Whereas it has been hosting the most violent terrorists in the world. Those who martyred the Iranian president, judiciary chief, prime minister and several officials, as well as 17,000 ordinary people [decades ago].”

Ayatollah Khamenei also recalled how France had provided substantial assistance to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein when he waged an eight-year war against Iran during the 1980s.

“The French government was one of the biggest supporters of the regime of bloodthirsty wolfish Saddam during the imposed war,” the Leader regretted.

PA/PA

