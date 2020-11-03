Solution to bitter Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is returning occupied lands: Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, on Tuesday expressed regret over the ongoing war between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Kharabakh, calling it a “bitter incident”.

The Leader suggested that the main solution to the problem is a return of all occupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenia and “this must be done and international borders must be respected.”

However, the security ethnic Armenians in the occupied region of Nagorno-Karabakh must be protected, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

The ayatollah also warned, "Terrorists who, based on reliable reports, have entered the region should avoid approaching the Iranian border, and if they do approach the border, they will definitely be dealt with decisively.”

