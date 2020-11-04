“Our City” media festival calls for works
The first edition of media festival of “Our City” has called on participants to submit their works for the event, scheduled to take place this fall.
The event, which is held by the Qom Municipality) divided into several parts including text-based products, visual products and scientific papers.
The media festival offers the following topics:
Call for Papers
The First Edition of Media Festival of “Our City”
Festival sections:
The main section:
1. Text-based products:
News / Report / Interview / Headline / Essay and Analysis
2. Visual productions:
Photo / Photo album / Cartoon / Poster
3. Video-content and audio productions:
News report / Documentary / Short film and Clip / Motion graphics and Animation / Podcast
4. Scientific productions
Academic Articles / Academic Thesis
Special section
Urban media in cyberspace:
Special productions of social networks & domestic & foreign messengers
Festival Awards
Special jury award for selected works in
Specialized topics: 50 million Rials
Special topics: 30 million Rials
Specialized topics
1. Islamic governance and management in the city
Coordinated and integrated urban management
Islamic Council of the city
Resistance economics in urban management
2. Identity and body of the city
Detailed plan & urban development
Recreation & centrality of the holy shrine
Urban landscape & Islamic-Iranian architecture
The city throughout history
Brand & urban symbols of Qom
3. Main programs for improvement of life quality
Vision document 1414
Development of knowledge and skills in urban management
Development of tourism and pilgrimage
4. Construction & Growth
civil projects
Urban infrastructure plans
5. Traffic & transportation
Public transportation
Clean & human-centered transportation
City thoroughfares
6. Urban environment & quantitative & qualitative development of green spaces
Waste Management
Environmental pollutions
Urban safety & resilience
Organizing urban jobs
7. Smart city
Communication infrastructures
Electronic services
Smart citizen
Creative City
General topics
General Topics
1. Values in the field of urban management
Mahdism & the city of waiting
Islamic-Iranian & revolutionary identity of Qom city
Sacrifice & martyrdom
City jurisprudence & urban management jurisprudence
2. city & citizens’ lifestyles
Citizen engagements
Ethics & culture of citizenship
Citizenship in urban management
Social vitality / healthy recreations
3. World City
Urban diplomacy
International religious, scientific & cultural discourse
Special topics:
1. Day of Qom
The religious status & identity of the city
Introducing the obvious & hidden capacities of Qom
2. Silent aspects of urban management in public opinion
3. Coronavirus in the city
City situation, performance & urban management measures in coronavirus crisis
Media subjects & ideas in controlling and preventing coronavirus outbreaks
– Deadline for submitting works: July 22-November 20
– Festival Secretariat Address: Qom, Imam Musa Sadr Blvd., Qom Municipality, 6th floor
– E-Mail: municipalofqom@gmail.com
– For more information please contact: +98 2536104730
– Festival Web Address: https://www.qom.ir/mfs/
