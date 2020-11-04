Velayati condemns Kabul University attack as a cowardly act

TEHRAN — Ali Akbar Velayati, a top foreign policy adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has strongly denounced a deadly terror attack on Kabul University.

"Targeting a university and murdering people who move along the path of knowledge and science shows the cowardliness of the criminals who have targeted Afghanistan’s peace and security," Velayati said in a message on Tuesday, Mehr reported.

He offered his deepest condolences to the people and government of Afghanistan on the martyrdom of a group of professors and students in the unfortunate incident.

Velayati also wished those injured in the terrorist attack a speedy recovery, and hoped that through unity and empathy "we would witness the uprooting of terrorism and establishment of peace and stability in the region and the world."

Gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday, killing students in their classrooms and firing on others as they fled, in the second attack on an educational institution in the city in over a week.

Tens of people, including students, were killed before Afghan security forces shot the gunmen dead, authorities said.

"They were shooting at every student they saw ... they even shot at the students who were running away," witness Fathullah Moradi told Reuters.

The Taliban said their fighters were not involved in the assault.

Last week, an SUV rigged with explosives blew up in a different part of the city, injuring three civilians.

