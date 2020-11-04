Japan decorates Iranian translator Shohreh Golparian with Order of the Rising Sun  

TEHRAN – The Japanese government has decorated Iranian translator and film producer Shohreh Golparian with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Ray.

Over ten figures from West Asia were also honored with imperial orders, decorations and medals of various degrees for their contributions to strengthening relations between their countries and Japan in various fields.

Golparian is the president of Small Talk Inc., a cultural company in Yokohama, a city and port on Tokyo Bay, Japan.

Golparian worked as an interpreter in “Like Someone in Love” that was directed by the world-renowned Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in Tokyo in 2012 about a young sex worker who develops an unexpected connection with a widower over a period of two days.

Earlier in 2018, she received the Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY from the Japanese government.

Golparian has also worked at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting and the NHK – Japan Broadcasting Corporation as an interpreter.

He has held various positions such as the project assistant professor at the Global Support Center of the Tokyo University of the Arts.

“The Wind Carpet”, a co-production between Iran and Japan, was made by Iranian director Kamal Tabrizi in 2003 with contributions from Golparian at Small Talk Inc., which she founded in 1999.

Photo: Iranian translator and film producer Shohreh Golparian in an undated photo.

