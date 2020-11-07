TEDPIX loses 28,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 28,067 points on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

The index stood at 1.262 million points at the end of the Saturday trades.

Over 6.13 billion securities worth 39.391 trillion rials (about $937.88 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 24,651 points and the second market’s index dropped 40,274 points.

