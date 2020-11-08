Judges vote according to politics rather than law: American author

TEHRAN - While the votes are still being counted, the Trump campaign has claimed "the election is not over". Trump is also tweeting that the results from some states, including Philadelphia, can't be trusted.

On the other side, his rival Joe Biden calls for patience and vows to steer the U.S. out of a “'terrible” situation.

In general, it seems that the situation surrounding the presidential election is getting complicated.

In this regard, the Tehran Times interviewed Stephen Kinzer, a former New York Times correspondent, to assess Trump and Biden's stances on the elections.

“For a long time, the Supreme Court was above politics and judges left their political views behind when they began serving." Stressing that that "the vote-counting is proceeding as expected and we can only hope that every vote is counted," Kinzer predicts that "even if Biden wins, he will have trouble with Congress. We have polarization between reformers and hard-liners, just like in some other countries."

However, the Supreme Court's possible partisan approach, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, remains a major concern for American voters.

Kinzer, the author of the book "All the Shah's Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Middle East Terror", points out that "for a long time, the Supreme Court was above politics and judges left their political views behind when they began serving."

"But that is no longer the case. The judges often vote according to politics rather than the law, a situation that began when the court gave George W Bush the presidency in 2000," according to the American journalist.

Another issue that concerns Americans is antiquated and outdated systems like the Electoral College and its role in undermining ordinary people's voices.

In the 2016 presidential election, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton garnered more national votes; however, she lost to Trump due to the Electoral College.

On views that Electoral College is not democratic, Kinzer believes that the American electoral system is “quite strange” since the person who wins the most votes is not necessarily the winner.

"It's a system that was devised centuries ago in another era and is no longer popular, but difficult to change because it is in our constitution," he argues.

On the authenticity of opinion polls about elections, the American author notes that "we learned again in this election that polls are not reliable, since most predicted a big win for Biden and that didn't happen."