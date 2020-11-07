Biden wins 2020 presidential election

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, after a victory in the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Joe Biden gets enough number of votes to win the presidential election as battleground state of Pennsylvania choses the Democratic candidate, according to AP Call.

As Donald Trump and Joe Biden headed into Election Day on 3 November, pollsters had suggested the president’s Democratic opponent was registering a more comfortable lead than Hillary Clinton had four years ago against Trump. In 2016 Donald Trump had swept in to claim a stunning victory in the electoral college vote against his opponent.

The final polls before the 2020 election, released on 2 November, showed that while some states were close, Biden was ahead in enough swing states to potentially win.



