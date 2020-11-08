Copper reserves rise 500m tons in Sistan-Baluchestan Province

TEHRAN- Recent mining explorations in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province have resulted in the discovery of 500 million tons of copper reserves in the province, according to a provincial official.

Davoud Shahraki, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that the new discovery has put Sistan-Baluchestan in second place among Iran’s provinces in terms of copper reserves.

In early June, Iran’s Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Darioush Esmaili had said that the country’s Mining Investment Insurance Corporation (MIIC) was going to allocate 30 trillion rials (over $714.2 million) for supporting mining exploration projects.

He said that the ministry has it on the agenda to increase the country’s discovered mineral reserves by 25 percent in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021).

