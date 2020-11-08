Esteghlal complete signing of Sobhan Khaghani

November 8, 2020 - 14:31

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club have completed the signing of Iranian rising star Sobhan Khaghani.

The 21-year-old forward has penned a five-year contract with the Blues.

Khaghani most recently played in Tractor football team.

He was a member of Iran U17 football team and represented Iran at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017.

Esteghlal started the new Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday with a win against newly-promoted Mes Rafsanjan.

