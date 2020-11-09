Leader writes commendation for Ala’s poetry on Commander Qassem Soleimani 

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has written a commendation for the latest poetry of Iranian poet Afshin Ala on Commander Qassem Soleimani.

“This summer, I made a journey to Kerman and paid a visit to the grave of martyr Soleimani in his hometown and decided to compose some poetry in his honor,” he said.

“Fortunately, the poetry has been praised by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and he wrote a kind message to me. The Leader also gifted me his ring, which is more precious than any other gifts,” he added.

“It [the poetry] is composed eloquently and meaningfully. It will be everlasting poetry, God Willing. I congratulate Mr. Ala for his talent and success,” the Leader wrote.

“I hope this poetry will be published by the Martyr Soleimani Foundation in Tehran on his first martyrdom anniversary in January,” he remarked.

“I hope this poetry will be a little gift for the hearts of the family of the martyr and all those who love him,” he remarked.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of IRGC, was martyred during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Also in August, the Leader praised Ala for poetry that criticizes the United Arab Emirates’ deal to forge ties with Israel.

Ala published a long poem in response to the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates intended to fully normalize relations, which follows a history of peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians and their Arab allies.

The poem composed in 34 verses is full of praise for Iran and Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah for their resistance against the Zionist regime and denouncement of the UAE for the deal.

“The poem you composed against the Arab leaders was really opportune and timely; thank you very much,” Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in a message to Ala.

The Leader has always recognized authors and poets by writing commendations to their books.

Poets and literary figures from Iran and some Persian-speaking countries attend a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei every year on the birthday of Imam Hassan (AS), which falls on the 15th of the holy month of Ramadan.

Photo: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in an undated photo.

