Virtual Isfahan tourism: a gift by the festival to the audience

This year, for the first time, no guests traveled to Isfahan to attend the Isfahan International Film Festival for Children and youth. Instead, Isfahan hosted its national and international audience. The Tourism and Urban Marketing Committee of the 33rd Festival, led by Nafise Hajati, a specialist journalist in the field of heritage and tourism, produced videos introducing the lesser-known attractions of Isfahan. During these video narrations, the relationship between Isfahan and the Festival was shown to the local, domestic, and international audiences.

The produced films were also sent to the cultural advisers of the Iranian embassies in cooperation with the International Committee of the Festival so that this cinematic-tourist invitation could reach different countries.

The idea of virtual tourism and the introduction and branding of the event and origin were implemented for the first time in the 33rd Isfahan International Film Festival for Children and youth, and it can be claimed that none of the similar festivals had ever worked in this field. It is the beginning of a new way and chapter in content production for one of the main international festivals in Iran.

AFM/