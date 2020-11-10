Monthly red meat production increases 55% yr/yr

TEHRAN- Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced that production of red meat in Iran stood at 39,600 tons in the seventh month of the current Iranian calendar year (September 22-October 21), showing 55 percent growth compared to the same month in the past year.

The SCI’s report said that beef and veal had the lion’s share in the country’s red meat output during the seventh month with 22,400 tons, followed by lamb and mutton with 13,500 tons, goat meat with 2,900 tons, and red meat from other livestock with 794 tons.

The head of Iran’s Livestock Provision Council has called on the government to purchase the red meat at guaranteed prices to support the producers.

Making the remarks in an interview by IRNA on October 2, Mansour Pourian also recommended the exports of livestock to support the producers and also bring foreign revenue for the country.

Saying that the purchase of red meat at guaranteed prices started in the country in the middle of the fourth Iranian calendar month of Tir (early July), Pourian announced that 4,000 tons of red meat have been purchased in this way by the State Livestock Affairs Logistics Company since then.

The purchase of red meat at guaranteed prices is already done in 15 provinces, including Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Gilan, Alborz, Yazd, Isfahan, Fars, Sistan-Baluchestan, Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan, and Semnan, he said, adding that it will be then conducted in the other provinces as well.

Iran’s deputy agriculture minister, Morteza Rezaei, has said that the total production of red and chicken meat is expected to reach 3.5 million tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

He said red meat production will reach 880,000 tons, while chicken meat output is expected to reach 2.7 million tons.

“Considering the measures taken, the egg production will reach 1,650,000 tons, the honey output will reach 113,000 tons, and the production of fresh silk cocoons will reach 1,650,000 tons”, the official added.

Pointing to the per capita consumption of protein products in the country, Rezaei said: “Currently the per capita consumption of red meat is 12.5 kilograms, chicken meat 31.25 kilograms, raw milk 124 kilograms, eggs 11.72 kilograms and honey 1.35 kilograms.”

Iran is among the leading consumers of red meat in the West Asia region with lamb being the most sought after.

However, the consumption per person is around a third of what is normally seen in countries like the U.S. and Australia, mainly due to the prohibition of pork in Islamic law.

The major part of Iran’s red meat imports comes from countries like Brazil, where Iranian supervisors directly control culling methods to ensure they comply with religious rules.

