MP hails Zarif’s visit to Pakistan as ‘fruitful’

TEHRAN – Fadahossein Maleki, a member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has welcomed the visit by Iran’s chief diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif to neighboring Pakistan.

“The visit by our foreign minister to Pakistan is important for the two countries because we have good relations in terms of politics, security, border issues, trade and economy. Besides, our commonalities as two major countries in the region are very important,” the lawmaker told the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA) on Monday.

He added, “As the relationship between Iran and Pakistan becomes stronger, in addition to improving the economic situation of the two countries, the possibility of confronting the evil of many terrorist groups and foreigners increases. Unfortunately, in the eastern border regions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and eastern provinces such as Sistan and Baluchestan, we usually see the sabotage of terrorist groups, and this has placed a heavy burden on the Pakistanis.”

Foreign Minister Zarif took a trip to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “Tomorrow, the foreign minister will travel to Islamabad for a two-day visit at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart at the head of a political and economic delegation.”

According to Khatibzadeh, Zarif is set to meet with several high-ranking Pakistani officials including his Pakistani counterpart and the commander of Pakistan’s army.

Zarif had just concluded a regional tour of three Latin American countries.

Zarif said on Tuesday that he will be holding top-level talks with the Pakistani leadership during his visit.

“Top-level talks on bilateral & regional issues with brothers FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Army Chief Gen. Bajwa & PM Imran Khan tomorrow in Pakistan. Visit follows Iqbal Day, celebrating great Islamic scholar, international poet & tireless promoter of Muslim unity who ties together our two nations,” Zarif said in a tweet.

Maleki said Prime Minister Imran Khan favors good relationship with Iran.

“Mr. Imran Khan, as the prime minister of Pakistan, has a good relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran. He has recently visited the Islamic Republic of Iran, so the atmosphere of relations between the two countries is suitable, but it should be strengthened,” said the lawmaker, calling Zarif’s visit to Pakistan a positive move.

Maleki noted, “This visit will have effective results, given the latest developments in the region and the weakened position of the Americans in the region.”

The lawmaker also pointed to the security situation in Iran’s border areas with Pakistan.

“The Pakistanis do not have the necessary sovereignty in the provinces adjacent to Iran, so we have previously suggested that the two countries' security forces intervene instead of governments focusing on border security, because Pakistan's structure is such that it is a security-oriented organization. Mr. Zarif should speak about these issues and trade and economic relations between the two countries from a more serious position,” stated Maleki, Iran’s former ambassador to Afghanistan.

The lawmaker also pointed to Pakistan’s concerns about the presence of Indians in Iran.

“The Pakistanis are very concerned about the presence of Indians in the region, which will be resolved by increasing their ties with Iran,” pointed out Maleki, pointing to the long-standing relations between Iran and Pakistan.

