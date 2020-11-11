AFC President offers condolences on passing of ex-Iran coach Yavari

TEHRAN - Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has sent his condolences to the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) and the family and friends of former Iran head coach Mahmoud Yavari who passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday.

As one of the most experienced Iranian tacticians, Yavari started his coaching career at Zob Ahan in 1969 before going on to manage a host of clubs including Isfahan-based Sepahan FC and Tabriz-based Tractor SC.

The AFC President said: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of former national team coach Mahmoud Yavari in Isfahan.

“The Asian football family extends its condolences and sympathies on this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, his family and friends.

“His contributions to football in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Asia, will always be remembered and cherished.”

Yavari was appointed as Iran U20 team head coach in 1980 and was rewarded for his impact when he was entrusted to lead Iran National Olympic Team in 1982. Shortly after, he took charge of the Iran national team for a brief period before returning to manage the U20 side for a second time in a spell which lasted a decade.

The thoughts and prayers of the AFC and the rest of the Asian football community are with the loved ones and friends of Yavari, FFIRI and the Iranian football family during this difficult time.

Yavari was laid to rest at the Bagh-e-Rezvan Cemetery in Isfahan on Wednesday.