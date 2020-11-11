12th-century Shebeli Tower still stands tall

TEHRAN – The city of Damavand, in the northeast of Tehran, has always been famous for its pleasant climate and hot springs, but the city has more to offer.

The city also houses several historical buildings and monuments, among which Shebeli Tower has survived several earthquakes in the region and still stands tall.

The mausoleum of Sheikh Abubakr Shebeli also known as Sheikh Shebeli dates back to the Seljuk era (1037–1194). With 10 meters height and an octagon plan, the structure is made of a mixture of limestone and brick and is considered one of the architectural masterpieces of its time.

The monument also includes a deeper cellar space called the sardab (meaning 'cold water' in Farsi), however, there is no trace of the tomb inside the building and local people believe that the tower was built in memory of Sheikh Shebeli.

A Sufi mystic, Sheikh Shebeli was one of the rulers of Damavand. During his rule, people experienced justice, prosperity, and security, which made him very popular in the region.

When he died in Baghdad, local people of Damavand decided to keep his memory alive by constructing a memorial monument in the city.

ABU/MG