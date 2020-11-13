TSE’s main index drops 5.5% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 5.5 percent in the previous Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 69,000 points to 1.221 million during the past week, while it had finally experienced a slight weekly growth (2,000 points, or less than one percent) in its preceding week.

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Group, Saipa Group, Bank Saderat Iran, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar-Abbas Oil Refinery, Tamin Cement Investment Company, and Abadan Power Generation Company were the most traded indices.

Since the week ended on August 14, the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, witnessed drop of its main index every week, except for the week ended on September 18 and the week ended on November 6.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising for some months, it has witnessed several weekly drops since mid-August.

MA/MA