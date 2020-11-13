Alumina powder production rises 4%

TEHRAN- Production of alumina powder in Iran increased four percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Production of alumina powder in the only production unit of the country (Iran Alumina Company in the northeastern province of North Khorasan) reached 139,307 tons during the seven-month period.

Meanwhile, the monthly alumina powder output hit 17,616 tons in the seventh month of this year, rising six percent from the figure of the same month in the previous year.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

